Politics
Nigerian accuses Western nations of approving terror group, IPOB’s activities
The Federal Government has criticized several western nations for endorsing the terrorist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, issued the warning in Washington, DC, during official meetings with a number of foreign media outlets and policy organizations.
The minister is in Washington to discuss the just completed 2023 polls with foreign media outlets and think tanks.
He said, “IPOB is a terrorist organisation so declared by the Nigeria Government, yet some western countries harbour them and have been dealing with the illegal body.
“They allow them to raise fund, some allow them to lobby their Congress men and lawmakers and whatever fund they realise they use it to destabilise the country.”
Read also:Lai Mohammed denies saying INEC intentionally withheld results during elections
Mohammed argued that it is hypocritical for the west to assert that it is battling terrorism while secretly aiding a terrorist group.
The minister also took advantage of the interaction to urge the international media to refrain from reposting online content about Nigeria’s 2023 elections on their platforms.
He advised them to be skeptical and question the content they find on social media before posting about it on their platforms.
