Nigerian govt assures on release of Kaduna train passengers despite arrest of hostage negotiator, Mamu

The Federal Government said on Thursday the arrest of a hostage negotiator, Tukur Mamu, would not stop negotiations for the release of the remaining abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train.

Mamu, who is the middleman in the efforts to free the train passengers abducted by terrorists, was arrested in Cairo, Egypt, on September 6.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, granted the Department of State Service (DSS)’s request to detain him for 60 more days.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, who addressed journalists in Abuja, said that there are other negotiators working for the release of the hostages.

He said: “Efforts are ongoing to have all Nigerians in the captivity of either kidnappers or bandits and we are not sparing anything to get them released.

“Mamu has been arrested by the DSS for actions that are not friendly to the objective of security management and control, as it concerns the victims of kidnapping that you have mentioned.

“The matter is in court and the court has ruled accordingly. We are not sparing any effort to release our abducted brothers and sisters, who are still in captivity.

“Maybe you only came to know Mamu because he made himself known. There are other negotiators who are there negotiating on behalf of those captives.

“The parents are there and security agencies are also there. We are all negotiating. So, don’t say because Mamu has been arrested, there’s no negotiator.”

