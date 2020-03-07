Nigerian govt commits another N620m to fight coronavirus

The Nigerian Government said it had so far released a total of N984 million for the fight against the dreaded disease from China, coronavirus.

The government had initially released N364 million for the fight against the dreaded disease in Nigeria.

According to a statement on Friday by the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, President Muhammadu Buhari approved a release of a fresh N620 million on emergency for the fight against the disease.

“The approval by President Muhammadu Buhari for the release of funds to tackle COVID-19 was an emergency and the process of releasing the fund was also an emergency as it was an unexpected expenditure.

“However, the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning had released the first tranche of N364 million sometime ago and the process of releasing the second tranche has been concluded with the release of N620 million this morning, bringing total release to N984 million,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt tracks 93 contacts of coronavirus index case

The dreaded disease which emanated from China but have now spread to many other countries had its way into Nigeria, when an Italian whose identity is yet to be known tested positive to the virus in Lagos on February 24.

At the moment, it has remained the only case of coronavirus recorded in Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions