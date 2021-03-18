Nigerian govt deliverers COVID-19 vaccine to 35 states, leaves out Kogi | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigerian govt deliverers COVID-19 vaccine to 35 states, leaves out Kogi
The Federal Government has delivered the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 to 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, however, said Kogi State was left out of the arrangement.
According to him, the Executive Director of National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, confirmed the development at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House in Abuja.
Shuaib said Kogi has not received the vaccine because of problems with the state’s cold-chain store and the disposition of the government on the matter.
The statement read: “Kogi State is yet to receive due to the non-repair of its Cold-Chain Store coupled with the state’s concerns around the contradictory information about the vaccines.
“The vaccination application has been launched in most states’ Treatment Centres even against distractions and criticism of the federal government’s efforts to ensure availability of vaccines in the nation.
READ ALSO: COVID-19 vaccines, plot to introduce disease that’ll kill Nigerians —Gov Yahaya Bello
“The rollout of the vaccines across healthcare frontline workers and other health support staff was scheduled to commence by March 15, 2021, in some states, with the intention of wider coverage after the training of the states’ health workers across board.”
The Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, had said earlier this month he would not subject the people of the state to COVID-19 vaccination.
He also publicly rejected the COVID-19 pandemic as an economic tool deployed by public officers to exploit Nigerians.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Arsenal into Europa League quarter-finals despite Olympiakos defeat
Premier League club, Arsenal have zoomed into the Europa League quarterfinals despite a second leg round-of-16 defeat to Olympiakos. More...
What Makes NetBet the Best Online Casino?
With the increased use of the internet, convenience is what people are hunting. Currently we attend online classes and participate...
Chelsea, Bayern cruise into Champions League quarter-finals
Premier League club, Chelsea cruised past La Liga side Atletico Madrid with a 3-0 aggregate victory in their Champions League...
Onuachu, Onyekuru replace Simon, Kalu in Super Eagles squad for Benin, Lesotho games
Paul Onuachu and Henry Onyekuru have been called up as replacements for two Super Eagles stars that will not be...
Enyimba lose away to Orlando Pirates in Confed Cup group clash
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba fell to a slim defeat against Orlando Pirates in a matchday two clash...
Latest Tech News
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...
Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy
PDF documents and files are the most in-demand documents in this generation. This is because from the name itself, “Portable...
Top 3 sure ways to repair any corrupted or damaged PDF file
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a massive shift in the way we study, work, and live. With people having to...
What Is the fastest way to convert PDF to word?
When you finish your college years, you would think that you have enough edge on what your job will be,...
Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian Plentywaka. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian...