Nigerian govt evacuates 325 more stranded nationals from U.S.

A total number of 325 more Nigerians in the United States of America who were stranded in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been evacuated by the Federal Government of Nigeria, in its ongoing move to return stranded citizens across the globe.

This was confirmed in a statement on Saturday by the Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Mr Benaoyagha Okoyen, who also informed that the sixth evacuation flight from the United States has departed for Abuja and Lagos with 325 passengers on board.

In the manifest are 128 males, 174 females and 23 infants, and according to the flight schedule, the Ethiopian Airlines plane will fly directly to Abuja, and then proceed to Lagos.

Okoyen told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that 101 of the passengers were Abuja-bound, while the rest are heading to Lagos.

This came after 331 Nigerians returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday.

The figure brings the total number of Nigerians that have returned home from the Middle Eastern nation to 2,042.

The Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), which announced this on its Twitter handle, said the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 2:24 p.m. on Friday.

