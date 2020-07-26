Nigerian govt has shown lack of capacity to deal with insecurity in the north —Group

The Alliance for Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), a coalition of 70 labour and civil society organisations (CSOs), said on Sunday the Federal Government had shown a lack of capacity to deal with the problem of insecurity in the north.

The group was reacting to recent killings in Kaduna and other states in northern Nigeria.

ASCAB said in a statement issued by its Chairman, Femi Falana, that without doubt, the federal government had shown a lack of capacity to deal with terrorism, banditry and kidnapping in the northern part of the country.

It blamed the government for the mayhem, saying the central authority had the constitutional responsibility to ensure the protection of lives and property in the country.

According to ASCAB, the government appeared to have run out of ideas in bringing an end to violence and armed brigandage constantly recorded in Kaduna and other affected states.

It warned that the killings have the potential of leading to a round of national crises that may threaten the fabric of democracy in the country.

ASCAB said: “Corruption, politics of exclusion, growing unemployment, and lack of creativity continue to fuel public resentment across the country backed by an increasing breakdown of public trust in those holding public officers.

“The situation has been compounded by weak institutions and inept leadership both at the state and national levels.

“Nigeria is fast becoming a state of blood where human lives no longer matter. It is unfortunate that while the Federal Government invests billions of naira in the procurement of arms to fight violence, it has failed to develop an appropriate economic roadmap to deal with one of the root causes of violence which is poverty.”

The coalition also warned that unending violence and banditry would help the spread of COVID-19, thereby putting the lives of many people in the north in danger.

“Violence and killings have seen the emergence of several refugee camps and the flee of health workers in vulnerable communities,” it added.

