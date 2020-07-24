COVID-19: Ebonyi budgets N150m for health workers’ allowances

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Finance, Orlando Nweze, said on Friday the state government had budgeted N150 million as health workers’ COVID-19 allowances in the revised 2020 budget.

The state government reduced the state’s 2020 budget from N178 billion to N132 billion last month.

Nweze, who disclosed this to journalists in Abakaliki, said the decision was aimed at motivating the health workers in the fight against the pandemic.

According to him, the allowances included feeding and treatment of COVID-19 patients, welfare of workers at the various isolation centres and management of other health challenges among others.

READ ALSO: Why Umahi is persecuting me –Ebonyi Ex-Commissioner

The commissioner said: “This is a COVID-19 related response as the health workers’ allowances and the budget for the state university’s college of medicine are classified as crisis management.

“The fight against COVID-19 has actually made us increase the health workers’ allowances and some of them that were not classified before have been classified presently.”

Nweze described the revised budget as stringent, citizens- based and highly Information Communication Technology (ICT) compliant.

Join the conversation

Opinions