Policemen clash with IPOB, MASSOB members in Imo

Police on Friday clashed with members of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) at Orji, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

An eyewitness told journalists the incident occurred on Friday morning at a location between the Orji fly over and Ama wire.

According to him, the incident involved 20 policemen and members of the two organizations.

He said the IPOB members were at the Orji/Okigwe road to receive the corpse of a member who died at Enugu when the operatives swooped on them.

“The police personnel and members of the two organizations exchanged gunfire. Some members of the two organisations sustained serious injuries in the clash,” the eyewitness told journalists.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, confirmed the incident to journalists in Owerri.

He said: “The policemen shot at our members when they were waiting at Orji to receive the dead body of our member who was being conveyed from Enugu to Mbaise.

“The members were shot by the police operatives and many of them sustained injuries.”

