Nigerian govt meets resident doctors over planned strike | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government on Wednesday met with members of the Nigerian Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) over the planned strike by the body.

The doctors had declared their intention to proceed on an indefinite strike from April 1 over the federal government’s failure to address some of their demands.

The doctors are demanding the full payment of salaries for house officers and an upward review of the current hazard allowance among others.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, who addressed journalists before the commencement of the closed-door meeting held at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, said the federal government would work closely with the resident doctors in a bid to resolve the dispute.

He added that various organs of the government have been holding talks since the doctors declared their intention to proceed on strike.

