Nigerian govt responds to criticisms over $1.2m budget for evacuation of trapped citizens in Sudan

The Federal Government on Saturday, responded to criticisms over the $1.2 million budgeted for the evacuation of Nigerians trapped in Sudan.

With deaths now well over 400 and hundreds injured, Sudan’s crisis is deepening and fears are heightened especially as regards the fate of many Nigerians trapped in the country.

The incarnate desires of two rival generals, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the large and heavily armed paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have set the nation on fire, in a conflict that threatens to engulf all who are involved.

Both the capital Khartoum and other cities across Sudan have experienced great violence with deafening explosions, air strikes, artillery fire, and intense gunfire, especially in densely packed neighbourhoods.

This situation led to the evacuation of Nigerians trapped in the country with $1.2 million earmarked to pay drivers who conveyed them to the Egyptian border.

However, the amount elicited criticism from some stakeholders who frowned at the high amount.

In response, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a memo signed by Amb. Janet Olisa, Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, MFA and Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary, stated that the criticisms were unwarranted.

The statement reads, “The outcry over the negotiated sum of $1.2 million for the buses hired for the exercise, is uncalled for. The amount in question, was negotiated in a condition of war and where there are competing demands for same bus services by other countries also trying to evacuate their citizens. Therefore, the cooperation and understanding of all and sundry is required to complement ongoing efforts aimed at ensuring the safe return of every Nigerian trapped in Sudan.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria seizes this opportunity to extend appreciation to friendly countries who have in one way or the other assisted in bringing succour to Nigerians fleeing the war in Sudan. Particularly, Nigeria acknowledges the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for graciously assisting with the evacuation of eight Nigerians from Sudan to safety in its territory, from where they would be airlifted back to Nigeria.

“In the time being, the first batch of Nigerian evacuees who have arrived Aswan are expected to be airlifted to Nigeria in the coming hours by the Nigerian Air Force and Air Peace airline, who have been on standby for the operations.”

