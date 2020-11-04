Nigerian govt tags report of putting #EndSARS protesters on no-fly list as fake news

The Federal Government of Nigeria has denied reports making the rounds that a no-fly list of “hundreds of Nigerians” the government suspects of promoting and energising the #EndSARS protest has been compiled.

The report by an online news outlet which alleged that Rauf Aregbesola, minister interior, was responsible for the list was denied in a series of tweets on Tuesday by the ministry of interior which said it was fake news.

“The Ministry of Interior did not, has not and will not generate any no-fly list. Ignore fake news please!” the ministry tweeted.

This came after Modupe Odele, a promoter of the #EndSARS movement on police brutality and bad governance was prevented from travelling out of Nigeria by the Nigeria Immigration Service.

In a newsletter sent out on Monday, the lawyer who confirmed the development said she was prevented from travelling out of Nigeria possibly because of her alleged role in the #EndSARS protests.

