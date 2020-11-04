Latest Politics

Nigerian govt tags report of putting #EndSARS protesters on no-fly list as fake news

November 4, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government of Nigeria has denied reports making the rounds that a no-fly list of “hundreds of Nigerians” the government suspects of promoting and energising the #EndSARS protest has been compiled.

The report by an online news outlet which alleged that Rauf Aregbesola, minister interior, was responsible for the list was denied in a series of tweets on Tuesday by the ministry of interior which said it was fake news.

“The Ministry of Interior did not, has not and will not generate any no-fly list. Ignore fake news please!” the ministry tweeted.

READ ALSO: Immigration blocks #EndSARS promoter from leaving Nigeria

“The Ministry of Interior did not, has not and will not generate any no-fly list. Ignore fake news please! — Ministry of Interior (@MinOfInteriorNG) November 3, 2020,” the post on Twitter read in full.

This came after Modupe Odele, a promoter of the #EndSARS movement on police brutality and bad governance was prevented from travelling out of Nigeria by the Nigeria Immigration Service.

In a newsletter sent out on Monday, the lawyer who confirmed the development said she was prevented from travelling out of Nigeria possibly because of her alleged role in the #EndSARS protests.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */