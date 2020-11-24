Nigerian govt to ban importation of trucks above 10 years

The Federal Government has declared its intention to ban the importation of articulated trucks older than 10 years in a bid to curb truck-related accidents in the country.

The Spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bisi Kazeem, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, said the decision was first taken by the Major Oil Marketers of Nigeria and the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) at a renewal workshop held on September 24.

He added that discussion on the implementation of the measure took place at a follow-up meeting held at the FRSC headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, was represented at the meeting by the Corps Marshall, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi.

The statement read:

“Members further called for a timeline to be set for the enforcement of the maximum load capacity of 45,000 litres of petroleum products by trucks operating from the tank farms across the country.

“The meeting resolved that enforcement of all safety standards including anti-skid, anti-rollover and anti-spill (safety valves) be prioritized within a given time frame as outlined in the similar communiqué reached in 2018.

“The government to consider issuing directives on enforcement of the 10-year policy on importation of trucks so that any articulated vehicle that is beyond 10 years of age should not be allowed into the country.”

