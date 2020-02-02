Nigerian govt to sign pact for repatriation of $321m Abacha loot

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, would later this week leads a Federal Government delegation to sign a tripartite pact with the United States and the Island of New Jersey for the repatriation of $321million traced to the late maximum ruler, Gen. Sani Abacha.

The media aide to the AGF, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said in a statement the minister would sign the agreement on behalf of the federal government in Washington DC.

Other members of the delegation are the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd); Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; Sadiya Umar Faruk.

According to the statement, the AGF left Nigeria on Sunday to attend a three-day meeting of the US-Nigeria Bi-national Commission in Washington DC, during which the signing of the pact would take place.

The statement read: “At the meeting, the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is expected to, on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, sign a tripartite agreement with Nigeria, the Island of New Jersey and the United States of America for repatriation of $321m looted assets, as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to recover more stolen funds stashed abroad.”

It said the meeting is an annual event between Nigeria and the US aimed at reviewing bilateral relationship and taking necessary steps to advance mutual interest in all diplomatic areas among the two countries.

The federal government had said last week that the funds would be used for the construction of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Second Niger Bridge and other critical projects.

