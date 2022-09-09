News
Nigerian govt to take over Gombe airport
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the takeover of Gombe State Airport by the Federal Government.
The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, disclosed the development to State House correspondents at the end of a closed-door meeting with the president in Abuja.
He expressed optimism that the move would ensure the availability of funds to maintain the airport throughout the lifespan of its operation.
The governor said: “The most important development is the takeover of the Gombe Airport by the Federal Government, which Mr. President has approved.
“Already, the Nigerian Air Force is building an Air Force base in the airport premises.
“With the takeover, it means there will be more facilities and improved management, especially since airports are on the exclusive list in the Constitution.
“It means there will be more resources and there’ll be proper management of the airport.”
