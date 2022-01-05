Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty, survives ghastly auto crash

Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty has been hospitalized after surviving a ghastly motor accident in Akwa Ibom on January 2.

Mighty, who confirmed the development on his Instagram page on Wednesday, shared photos of his severely bruised body in the hospital.

READ ALSO: Duncan Mighty accuses wife of plot to kill him, claim his property

He wrote: “GOD bless you all for your prayers, 2nd January on our way to Uyo, our vehicle drove straight into the river after a trailer on a high speed failed break. That was the last thing I can remember.

“Next is seeing myself in a hospital. GOD MADE NO BE MAN MADE. To our rescuers Akwa Ibom /Ogoni youths I have been discharged and sound. Na today I get another second hand phone and I say make my cassette the good news.”

