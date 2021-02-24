Singer Duncan Mighty releases recording of wife admitting she visited herbalist because of him | Ripples Nigeria

Embattled Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty has released an audio recording of his estranged wife, Vivian confessing to have allegedly sought help from a herbalist to save their marriage.

In an almost three minutes audio recording released via his official YouTube page on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, the voice of a lady alleged to be his wife was heard, confessing about visiting a herbalist.

According to her, she had a dream where the music star cheated on her with another lady.

She then informed her sister who then took her alongside her mother to the herbalist.

Read also: Duncan Mighty accuses wife of plot to kill him, claim his property

“I told her that I want him to come back. To love me like he used to before because now I’m not seeing the love anymore…that I want my husband to love me,” she said.

“She now told me that it is a woman. That my husband is being distracted by another woman. She then told me to go home that when he comes home, I should sweep the sand in the room and bring it to her with his boxers.”

She, however, in the audio recording revealed that she forgot to go back to the woman with the items she demanded.

The drama between Duncan Mighty and his estranged wife has been lingering for months now.

Join the conversation

Opinions