Police arrest 28-yr-old herbalist in Bauchi for killing four children for rituals | Ripples Nigeria

Police arrest 28-yr-old herbalist in Bauchi for killing four children for rituals
The Bauchi State Police Command on Sunday said it arrested a 28-year-old herbalist, Rufa’i Yunusa of Rumbu village, in the Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State, for allegedly killing four children for rituals.
According to a statement by the commander’s Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil on Sunday, Yinusa was arrested by the police on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
The arrest, Wakil said further, followed a complaint by one Isyaku Ahmed of Kafin Madaki, that the suspect allegedly deceived him that his daughter was suffering from an ailment that required spiritual intervention but allegedly killed the girl after the father released her to Yinusa for the healing process.
The statement reads: “The Bauchi State Police Command on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, arrested a 28-year-old suspected ritualist, Rufa’i Yunusa, who has been involved in the killing of not less than four little children between the ages of two and four.
“His arrest followed a complaint lodged at the Ganjuwa division of the state command on the same day around 4.30pm by one Isyaku Ahmed, of Unguwan Yamma, Kafin Madaki.
“He reported that on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at about 12.30pm, he took his daughter, Maimuna Isyaku, to a native doctor (Rufa’i Yunusa) for traditional treatment. Rufa’i told him that his daughter (Maimuna) was suffering from a spiritual ailment and assured him that his daughter would be cured.
“He then solicited and got the sum of N10,000 from the father, after which he took the little girl into the forest purportedly for a spiritual healing session, only to return after a while to inform the girl’s father that the little girl mysteriously disappeared during the process.
“Upon receipt of the report, the Ganjuwa divisional patrol team swung into action, combed the entire forest and found the slaughtered body of the said Maimuna.”
Wakil further revealed that the victim was rushed to a hospital, where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor, adding that the suspect later voluntarily confessed to killing the girl during investigation.
“He further revealed that she was not his only victim and claimed to usually carry out the act with parental consent by tacitly informing them that the children might not return during healing sessions.
“A knife and 26 pairs of children clothing were recovered as exhibits during the operation and investigations are ongoing, after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution and possible conviction,” Wakil added.
