Bauchi Police arrests 20 suspects for theft, r*pe, others

The Bauchi State Police Command on Friday said it has arrested over 20 suspects for their alleged involvement in crimes ranging from theft, sodomy and r*pe.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Ahmed Wakali, who revealed this in a statement in Buachi, also said that vehicles and some prohibited firearms were recovered from the suspects.

Wakali said: “In an effort to stem the tide of crime and criminality in Bauchi state, the Command has arrested over 20 suspects in connection to various crimes.

“On 12th June, 2020, a distress call was received from one Saidu Abdullahi 38yrs ‘m’ of Agric Quarters Tirwun, along Maiduguri road, Bauchi, that armed robbers were holding him hostage at his residence after they collected his Honda CRV and ATM card and forced him to give the ATM pin code which they later used and withdrew the sum of one hundred and twenty thousand naira (N120,000) from his account domiciled in UBA.

“On receipt of the information, our team attached to the Command Intelligence Bureau swung into action and arrested 8 persons. The syndicate confessed to having been operating for a long time around Taraba, Adamawa and Bauchi states where they have stolen many vehicles and sold them in Cameroon and Niger Republic.

“Exhibits recovered include; one Honda CRV car, ash in colour with registration No. TFB-273-RC. One rubber pistol gun, a machete, torchlight, 5 handsets, a cash sum of one hundred and nineteen thousand naira (N119,000), one HP core i5 laptop and ATM cards.”

The police spokesman also said there was a case of alleged sodomy by one Yusuf Saleh, who lured and molested a 20 year old Umar Ibrahim of Federal low-cost in Bauchi metropolis.

“On the 5th of April this year, at about 21:26hrs, one Ibrahim Salihu Umar of Makama, new extension, Federal Low-cost Bauchi reported at ‘D’ Division that, on same date about 19:30hrs, one Yusuf Saleh aged 36yrs of Zango area of Bauchi lured his younger brother, one Umar Ibrahim 20yrs into an uncompleted building situated at same address and forcefully had anal intercourse with him without his consent. Thereafter, he bought juice, biscuit to keep from exposing him. The suspect has been arrested and confessed to the crime”, the statement said.

Similarly, the command said it arrested a rape suspect, Gwanda Amos, 28yrs old who allegedly had sex with eight little girls whose parents reported to the Police when they noticed changes in their children.

“On the 1st of July, 2020, at about 07:00hrs, one Roseline Taimako and seven others jointly reported at the “D” Divisional Headquarters that sometime in the month of April, 2020, they noticed unusual and abnormal changes from their daughters. They said the children often cried of pains in their genitals each time they were having their bath. Upon inquiry to know why the pains persisted, they told their parents that one uncle Gwanda Amos had sex with them. The suspect was arrested and will be charged to court along with other suspects,” the statement added.

