Nigerian startup launches NauNau SOS as personal safety app. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. Nigerian startup launches NauNau SOS as personal safety app

Nigerian startup, Korfaw Industries, has announced launching an emergency app called NauNau SOS.

The startup made the announcement in a press release signed by CEO Kaosarat Fawehinmi, as seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Startup allows users to send an SOS to five pre-selected contacts along with a 15-second video, GPS location and custom message during an emergency.

NauNau SOS App is available in Nigeria and Ghana on Google PlayStore, and also available in other countries including the United States (US) and Canada.

“In Nigeria, getting reliable help during an emergency is almost unattainable. Hence the EndSARS movement a couple of years ago. So it just dawned on me that since we were already glued to our phones, we can also use it as a tool for help during an emergency,” Kaosarat Said.

“This is a very foreign concept to a green space. Yes, people use Instagram and Twitter, and they sort of know to send their location during an emergency, but to use a separate app that is dedicated to calling for help? That will take a lot of sensitisation and education. So it has been a lot of information sharing about the use of the app and its features.

“It’s a simple and necessary app and doesn’t require too much to expand to other countries.”

TECH TRIVIA: A character with all bits set to zero is also called what?

A. Nybble

B. Null Character

C. Endline

D. Zero Byte

Answer: see end of post

2. Kenya’s Chumz launches platform to enable savings from mobile money accounts

Kenyan startup, Chumz, has launched a goal-based mobile app that helps users save and invest money from their mobile money accounts.

The startup made the announcement on Wednesday, in the press release, noting that users can save as little as US$0.05.

According to the founder, co-founder, Samuel Njuguna, noted that the startup was founded in 2019, and was licensed in 2020.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the platform works by channeling funds collected from a user’s mobile money account to a licensed fund manager.

“For instance, if a user spends money at a pub, the app suggests investing some of that money instead of spending it all. Similarly, if a user receives mobile money, the app prompts them to save some of the money. Our app offers an easy, convenient and accessible way for users to save and invest, helping them to reach their financial goals,” said Chumz co-founder Samuel Njuguna.

“Additionally, we noticed that many potential clients recognised the value of savings and investment but lacked a tool to help them develop this habit. That’s why we developed the Chumz app, which is an easily accessible online platform that utilises behavioural psychology to guide users on when and how to save, based on their lifestyle around money.”

3. Uber partners Waymo to bring Waymo’s Driver Technology to Uber’s platform

Two rivals in the autonomous vehicle space, Waymo and Uber, have announced a new partnership aimed at expanding their self-driving car services and generating more business.

The new collaboration marks a significant step forward in their efforts to make autonomous vehicles a mainstream mode of transportation.

According to Waymo, the organization will make its advanced Waymo Driver available to a wider audience through the Uber platform.

The integration of Waymo vehicles into the Uber and Uber Eats apps will allow users to experience the safety and convenience of autonomous rides and deliveries.

While the exact number of Waymo vehicles that will be added to Uber’s fleet remains undisclosed, this collaboration opens up new avenues for both companies to enhance their services.

Trivia Answer: Null Character

A null character is a special type of character, called a control character, with all its bits set to zero. It is often used in computer programming languages to mark the end of a string. In practical applications, such as database and spreadsheet programs, null characters are used as filler spaces.

