Nigerians demanding 9,777 additional polling units — INEC | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerians demanding 9,777 additional polling units — INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday said the Commission has received demands for the creation of 9,777 additional polling units across the country.
The Chariman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, revealed this in Kaduna during a sensitisation visit on the creation of additional polling units, to the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Tuesday.
According to Yakubu, the commission is yet to create additional polling units after the 119, 973 units created in 1996, a period of 25 years, adding that the demand by Nigerians for new polling units was on the rise.
READ ALSO: INEC explains need for new polling units, says they are not constituency projects
He further stated that from October 2020 when the commission received 5,700 requests for additional polling units, the number of requests have increased by 4,077 in just four months.
Yakubu said: “Since 1999, the nation had conducted six general elections using the same polling units. The growing demands by Nigerians for additional polling units are increasing by the day.
“We did not ask them to forward their request but they did that unsolicited. In fact, there is one request we received from a person requesting for about 800 polling units in his area.
“As of yesterday, the 15th February, 2021 we have received 9,777 additional requests for polling units.”
DEVELOPING STORY: Niger govt says only 27 students, 22 teachers of Kagara school abducted
The government of Niger State says only 27 students and 12 teachers of Government Science College, Kagara, may have been abducted by bandits who stormed the school.
Speaking through Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, on Wednesday, the government said that after a head count of the total student population of 650, only 27 students were observed to be missing.
READ ALSO: Sen Sani reacts as bandits invade his former school in Niger, kidnap students, teachers
On the 10 students who were reported to have regained freedom earlier, Mr Matane clarified that the children may have escaped in the melee that followed the incident.
Matane spoke with Arise Television.
Details shortly.
Reps commence screening of new Service Chiefs
The screening of the new Service Chiefs appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 26 has commenced in the House of Representatives.
The chairman of the House Committee on Defence and Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee screening the Service Chiefs, Hon. Babajimi Benson, had, on Monday, promised that the screening, which will be carried out in secret because of its sensitive nature, will commence on Wednesday.
In the statement, Benson had said the House was determined to make sure Nigeria gets the best from the Service Chiefs as the nation must do everything possible to get the issue of security right in memories of all those who have died in the fight against insecurity.
READ ALSO: Reps to screen New Service Chiefs on Wednesday
He added that the House will give the Service Chiefs all the required support to succeed in their assignments if confirmed.
The newly appointed Service Chiefs who are being screened are Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Lucky E.O Irabor; Chief of Army Staff Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amao.
This will be the first time the House of Representatives will be conducting a screening of Service Chiefs, which Benson said is in accordance with provisions of Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 which required that the nominees be confirmed.
Reps, Finance Ministry bicker over N2.8bn payment to OPEC in 2017
The House of Representatives and the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, February 16, had a mild disagreement over the processes involved regarding the payment of the sum of N2.8 billion to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in 2017.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Ministry had appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of the House in the ongoing investigative hearing on audit queries by the Auditor-General of the Federation on Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
Aliyu Ahmed, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, stated that the payment was made by the Minister following a memo by OPEC requesting the said amount.
He further explained the amount was released from the office of the Accountant General as payment of Nigeria’s contribution to the OPEC fund for international development in 2017.
However, the committee members queried why the Minister could release such an amount of money without recourse to the President.
Ahmed said payment to international organizations was not guided by the Procurement Act.
READ ALSO: Reps probe funds disbursed to MDAs from 2015 to 2020
He said it was a routine payment and there are hundreds of international organizations, so if they had to resort to the president for every approval, it would be unmanageable and cost more.
He added that this has been the practice over time.
The members vehemently opposed this saying that it had been done over time does not make it right and such payments must be approved by the President.
Chairman of the Committee, Hon Wole Oke, said the approval from the Presidency for such sum would be apt
“Probably an approval from Mr. President from FEC for this large sums of money would have been apt. Your submissions are apt. We know where the money is coming from and where it went to. What we are saying and for the Auditor-General to have raised it, there must have been an issue,” he said.
He ruled that in the future, the Ministry should obtain a memo and presidential approval before taking such amounts.
“For a minister to dip her hands into the Treasury for whatever purposes and take N2.8 billion is not friendly. The expenditure was the right cause. It was a responsibility that we undertook to bear. But just the procedure. Maybe a memo. It was not procedural. Until this act is amended, your Minister is still the chief procurer. What would it cost her to take a memo to FEC to get approval?” he said.
