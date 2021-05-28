Nigerians will celebrate Buhari’s achievements after 2023 – Presidency | Ripples Nigeria

The Presidency said on Friday Nigerians would celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements after he leaves office in 2023.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, stated this in his regular Friday column on Facebook “From the Inside,” and titled: “The Buhari Administration at 6: Counting the Blessings One by One.”

He listed the President’s achievements in the last six years, saying “by the time Buhari breasts the tape in another two years, the applause would be resounding, even from the worst of skeptics.”

Adesina said the government had recorded giant strides in every sector of the economy that would be recognised by “those who are dispassionate and fair-minded, not beclouded by political partisanship and undue cynicism.”

The statement read:

“The Muhammadu Buhari administration clocks six years on May 29, 2021.

“This milestone affords the opportunity to reflect, and recount the impact that has been made (and is being made) on different sectors of national life.

“From infrastructure, to finance, education, healthcare, sports, anti-corruption, human development, housing, oil and gas, foreign relations, and many others, the administration is recording giant strides, enough to make Nigerians proud.

“That is, those who are dispassionate and fair-minded, not beclouded by political partisanship and undue cynicism.

“Some people claim: ‘We don’t see what they are doing. We don’t hear about it.’

“When the administration breasts the tape in another two years, by the grace of God, the applause will be resounding, even from the worst of skeptics.

“Facts are undeniable, and always remain so. They are stubborn things.”

By: Isaac Dachen

