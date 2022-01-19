Nigeria’s Bumpa seeks to become Africa’s “Shopify”. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s Bumpa seeks to become Africa’s “Shopify”

Nigerian ecommerce startup, Bumpa, has highlighted plans towards its vision to build Africa’s version of Shopify.

The development comes on the heels of a recent preseed round closed by the one-stop-shop for retail merchants.

Bumpa, formerly known as SalesCabal, was relaunched in February 2021.

The startup was founded by Kelvin Umechukwu (CEO) and Adetunji Opayele (CTO), with a vision to help retailers manage and grow their businesses using their smartphones.

The startup claims to allow users set up an e-commerce store using their smartphone, accept online and offline payments, manage inventory, handle bookkeeping, fulfill orders, track sales, request dispatch riders, and engage customers.

Speaking on the vision of the team, Adetunji Opayele (CTO) noted that the ambition was to see how Africans can deploy tech to solve an existing African problem.

He said: “Bumpa is a complete business suite for SMEs. We like to think of Bumpa as the Shopify for Africa, built by Africans who have context on issues that affect African retailers.

“The African market has a gap for non-technical e-commerce solutions, which is what Bumpa has created. The product has all the tools merchants need to manage and grow their businesses online with ease.”

Tech Trivia: What type of file is an Android installer package?

A .APP

B .APK

C .ABC

D .AZW

Answer: See end of post

2. Y Combinator shortlists 2 Nigerian startups as participants in latest batch

Silicon valley-based accelerator, Y Combinator, has confirmed the shortlist of 2 Nigerian startups as participants in its latest batch.

The startups, Moni and Topship, will join the W22 batch of the renowned accelerator when it launch between now and March.

READ ALSO: Canadian fintech startup, Periculum, launches in Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia

The accelerator is popular for taking active role in the early days of companies like Airbnb, Coinbase and Dropbox among others.

According to the Y Combinator, participants will receive seed funding as well as further investment opportunities at a demo day.

Commenting on the selection, Topship CEO and co-founder, Moses Enenwali, expressed excitement, noting that the goal of the startup was to scale even beyond Africa.

He said: “We are beyond excited to be a part of this batch and this strongly affirms our mission to build the global distribution system for the movement of goods within and beyond Africa.”

3. Kenya’s ecommerce company Copia Global secures $50M

Copia Global, a Kenyan B2C ecommerce company, has secured $50 million in a Series C equity round.

The round, led by Goodwell Investments, is expected to help the startup finalise its growth plans.

The Kenyan startup noted that the new financing round saw the participation of new investors such as Zebu Investment Partners, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), and Koa Labs.

In addition, past investors Lightrock, German development finance institution DEG, and Perivoli Innovations were amongst the returning investors.

The startup was founded in Kenya by Tracey Turner and Jonathan Lewis as a B2C e-commerce platform to serve Africa’s middle- and low-income African consumers.

Trivia Answer: .APK

An APK file is an app created for Android, Google’s mobile operating system. Some apps come pre-installed on Android devices, while other apps can be downloaded from Google Play.

Apps downloaded from Google Play are automatically installed on your device, while those downloaded from other sources must be installed manually.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now