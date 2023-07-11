Nigeria’s capital market in all-time high as investment value rises by N580bn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 1.64 percent on Tuesday.

This represented a N580 billion growth in investments at the capital market from N35.17 trillion to N35.75 trillion at the close of the business.

The All-Share Index increased by 1,065.6 basis points to close at 65,669.29, up from 64,603.69 posted by the bourse on Monday.

The figure however fell short of the 66,162.17 recorded by the capital market on February 25, 2008.

Investors sold 844.71 million shares valued at N9.41 billion in 8,922 deals on Tuesday.

This fell short of the 1.83 billion shares worth N22.03 billion traded by shareholders in 14,584 deals the previous day.

Sovereign Insurance topped the gainers’ list after its share value rose by 10 percent to end trading at N0.55 kobo from N0.50 kobo per share.

Omatek gained 10 percent to move from N0.60 kobo to N0.66 kobo per share.

Chellaram gained N0.16 kobo to close at N1.76 kobo, above its opening price of N1.60 kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price was up by N0.35 kobo, moving from N3.50 kobo to N3.85 kobo per share.

Transcorp Hotel recorded a N3.59 kobo rise in share price, appreciating from N35.91 kobo to N39.50 kobo per share.

READ ALSO: NSE: All-Share index rises by 0.31% as investors stake N7.5bn

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.13 kobo to drop from N1.30 kobo to N1.17 kobo per share.

Champion Breweries’ share price dropped by N0.43 kobo to end trading at N3.92 kobo from N4.35 kobo per share.

Mc Nichols lost 9.33 percent to end trading with N0.68 kobo from N0.75 kobo per share.

PZ’s share dropped from N22 to N19.95 kobo per share after losing N2.05 during trading.

UPDC REIT lost N0.35 kobo, dropping from N3.80 kobo to N3.45 kobo per share.

Chams led the day’s trading with 91.71 million shares valued at N117.14 million.

FCMB followed with 78.67 million shares worth N551.89 million.

Universal Insurance sold 75 million shares worth N22.95 million.

UBA traded 55.11 million shares valued at N795.32 million, while Transcorp sold 51.16 million shares valued at N245.13 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now