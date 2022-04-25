Nigeria’s edtech startup, 9jacodekids, raises $350K seed funding. Two other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Nigeria’s edtech startup, 9jacodekids, raises $350K seed funding

A Nigeria-based edtech startup, 9jacodekids, has raised a $350K seed funding round to expand its team and operations across Nigeria.

The founder and CEO, Ugochukwu Nkwocha, on Monday, confirmed the development in a post on the startup’s website.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the startup featured in Ultima’s second season of Lion’s Den, a business reality show that gives new startup owners across Nigeria the opportunity to pitch their business to 5 successful Nigerian investors.

This investment round saw participation from new investor and partner Bolaji Balogun, CEO Chapel Hill Denham.

Founded in 2016, the startup claims it is on a mission of raising the next generation of technopreneurs by teaching kids aged 4-16 STEM skills in coding, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

Speaking on plans of the startup with the new raiser, Ugochukwu said:

He said: “We plan to use this money to spread out across various parts of Nigeria starting with Lagos as we are currently in physical operation only in Port Harcourt city.”

Tech Trivia: What activity does a “traceroute” utility monitor?

A Data sent between the RAM and the CPU

B Data written to a hard drive

C Hops between individual network connections

D Downloads of individual files

Answer: see end of post

2. Egyptian ecommerce startup, Kemitt, launches new B2B platform

An Egypt based ecommerce startup, Kemitt, has announced launching a new platform set to work on a Business to Business model.

Mahmoud Fouad, Kemitt’s CEO and co-founder, disclosed this in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

Playing in the ecommerce space, Kemitt connects product and furniture designers with consumers, handling the manufacturing, overheads, and last mile logistics.

Speaking on the launch and prospect, Mahmoud noted that the newly launched B2B marketplace was an all-in-one platform where business owners could source and request for furniture, home accessories, and materials.

He said: “We are pleased to be able to announce the launch of our new B2B platform.

“This will be a real game changer in the furniture industry and we are genuinely excited about the way it is going to bring together manufacturers, suppliers, businesses, micro financing leaders, and all the industry stakeholders in one place.

“This is an important step in the evolution of our business.”

3. UAE’s Zenda closes $9.4M million seed funding

A UAE-based startup, Zenda, has closed $9.4M seed funding set to streamline school fee payment and management.

The cofounder, Raman Thiagarajan, made the announcement on Monday in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria.

According to the statement, investors who participated in the round include STV, COTU Ventures, Global Founders Capital, and VentureSouq.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Zenda (formerly nexopay) plans to expand into Africa through Egypt with the new investment.

Speaking on the startup’s ambition, Thiagarajan noted that the company aimed at helping families comfortably pay school fees in a bid to remove friction for both the parents and the schools.

He said: “Our mission is to help families thrive. We aim to make it easier for families to manage their money, and to enable their financial wellness.

“We see a need for family-centric products that are simple and collaborative.”

Trivia answer: Hops between individual network connections

When computers communicate over the Internet, there are often many connections made along the way.

This is because the Internet is made up of a network of networks, and two different computers may be on two separate networks in different parts of the world.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

