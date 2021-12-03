Nigeria’s security challenges will soon be history, Osinbajo expresses hope

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed hope that Nigeria’s worsening security situation will soon be over.

Osinbajo, said this on Thursday, when members of the Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group, paid him a visit, in Abuja,

Nigeria has been grappling with a series of deepening security challenges ranging from banditry, terrorism, farmers-herders conflict, among others, which have led to the killing, maiming, abduction, raping and destruction of property of the citizenry.

The Vice President, however, declared that President Muhammadu Buhari was focused on resolving the security challenges in different parts of the country.

He said: “A lot of the security challenges we experience in Nigeria today will be resolved in due course.

“This country will be stronger and greater. We must never relent in ensuring that we keep to the ideals of the country and we don’t lose sight of what we are trying to achieve here.

“The President has always remained steadfast and focused in resolving the problems of the country beginning with security.

“He is a steady hand; he is unflappable, he is not panicky, he is focused and looking at the security issues every day, and trying to advance the best possible solutions.

“People who suggest that the country breaks up, whatever may be the reason for their views, are certainly not correct and we must say so to them at every turn.

“The unity of this country is important for all of the different ethnicities, religions, everybody. Whatever the group or ideology, unity is important for every one of us.

“It is wrong for a country that is the largest economy in Africa and definitely going to be one of the largest economies in the world, to start thinking in terms of fragmenting itself.

“If you fragment, the problems are going to multiply, poverty will multiply.”

