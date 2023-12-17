NLC debunks rumour of impending strike, says it’s fake

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has debunked stories making the rounds of a planned strike to commence on Monday, December 18.

The organised labour was reacting to a circular addressed to the state councils and affiliates of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, (TUC) reminding them of strike action to commence on Monday.

The alleged circular purportedly signed by the General Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Emma Ugbaja and the Secretary General of the TUC, Comrade Nuhu Toro, had directed the affiliate unions to withdraw their services on December 18.

Part of the circular which had the logo of the two labour unions, titled: “NLC/TUC Nationwide Strike Action: A Gentle Reminder,” did not however state the reason for the planned strike.

“In furtherance to the decision of the Joint National Executive Council (NEC) of NLC and TUC, all workers in Nigeria are hereby directed to withdraw their services effective 12:00 midnight the of 18th December 2023,” the content read.

“Consequently, all affiliates and state councils of NLC/TUC are directed to issue circulars for maximum compliance and these circulars be made available to the National Secretariats or posted to the NEC and CWC Whatsapp Platforms.

“While we shall update you with developments as they unfold, do remain assured of our commitment to Nigerian workers and people.”

However, the NLC has denied knowledge of the strike, describing it as falsehood and the purported memo as absolutely fake.

NLC Secretary General, Comrade Ugbaja, while clearing the air, in a chat with journalists, denied knowledge of any proposed strike on Monday.

He further advised workers to ignore the circular which was circulated on social media as it did not emanate from the two labour centers.

