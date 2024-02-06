NNPCL partners US, Deloitte on greenhouse emissions

In a bid to reduce green house emission, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in Abuja, the Nigerian Federal Capital Territory on Monday unveiled an alliance with the United States Department of States and the global management consultancy firm, Deloitte.

This collaborative effort is aimed at achieving net-zero carbon objectives through the initiation of a project focused on reducing methane and other greenhouse gas emissions originating from the company’s upstream operations.

This development was announced in an official statement by Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd.

He disclosed that the project, currently in its early conceptual stage, took center stage during a three-day Technical Assistance on Oil & Gas Sector Global Methane Abatement and Decarbonisation Workshop.

This workshop, commencing on Monday at the PTDF Tower in Abuja, is a follow-up to a previous session held in July 2023.

READ ALSO:NNPCL uncovers 83 illegal refineries in one week

Soneye underscored the workshop’s primary objectives, emphasizing its pivotal role in delineating the critical success elements of the project, among other significant aims.

The statement reads “Some of the critical elements of the project tabled at the workshop include: determining the scope of the project, establishing a baseline for methane and carbon emissions from the selected operation sites, collecting relevant data on the selected sites and helping the Deloitte consultants to understand the operations and expectations of NNPC Ltd.

“Participants at the workshop unanimously selected OML 34 located onshore in the Western Niger Delta which has the Utorogu and Ughelli Fields as the operation site for the pilot stage of the project.

“Participants were drawn from relevant NNPC Ltd.’s subsidiaries and Departments such as Exploration & Production; New Energy; Gas Infrastructure; Health, Safety, and Environment, as well as Federal Government agencies like the National Council on Climate Change.

“The project is sponsored by the United States Department of State Bureau of Energy Resources, Energy and Mineral Governance Programme (EMGP).”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now