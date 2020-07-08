No WAEC exams for students in Nigeria as FG suspends planned resumption of schools

Federal Government on Wednesday suspended the planned resumption of federal schools across the country.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the federal government had also stopped students from participating in the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) earlier slated for August 4 to September 5.

The federal government had two weeks ago ordered the reopening of schools for students in transition classes to resume academic activities in preparation for their examinations.

However, the minister told journalists that federal schools would remain closed until it was safe to reopen them.

He also urged state governments that had announced school resumption plans to rescind such.

Adamu said the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) could not determine the resumption date of schools for Nigeria, adding that the government would prefer that Nigerian students lose an academic year than to expose them to dangers.

