ONDO: APC panel screens Akeredolu, 11 others ahead of governorship primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee in Ondo State on Wednesday began the screening of the party’s governorship aspirants ahead of the primaries slated for July 20.

The state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, disclosed this on his Facebook page.

He said: “I have just undergone screening by my party @OfficialAPCNg. Members of the committee were thorough, scrutinizing all documents amongst other questions. I believe the party made excellent choices for the committee members. Very professional and courteous.”

At least 12 aspirants are jostling for the APC ticket for the state governorship election slated for October 10.

Besides Akeredolu, the other aspirants are – Joseph Olusola, Odimayo Okunjimi, Olayide Owolabi Adelami, Kekemeke Duerimini, Olusola Oke, Ifeoluwa Olusola Oyedele and Awodeyi Akinsehinwa.

The rest are – Olubukola Olarogba, Dr. Abraham Olusegun Michael, Dr. Nathaniel Olumuyiwa Adojutelegan, and Olajumoke Olubusola Anifowoshe.

