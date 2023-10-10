No way Obi can be tempted to work in Tinubu’s govt —LP

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has thrown cold water on insinuations that its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, could be tempted to work with President Bola Tinubu in a ‘government of national unity.’

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh and its National Legal Adviser, Kehinde Edun, who made the party’s position in separate interactions with journalists on Tuesday, said such an arrangement can never work as it was just a figment of some person’s imagination.

“I think Obi has something he is pursuing, especially when we are sure we won the election. So it will be out of place for us to now say we want to work with this government,” Ifoh said.

Read also: Peter Obi responds to ‘rumours’ of possible coalition with Atiku, Kwankwaso ahead of 2027 polls

“As far as LP is concerned, we are waiting for the Supreme Court to set aside the decision of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal that will pronounce Obi as the winner. That’s what we are waiting for.

“This is why we cannot be talking about Obi, somebody who is the owner of the mandate, working with somebody who is a pretender to the office. Until we see to the end of this case at the Supreme Court, it is not over,” he said.

On his part, the LP legal adviser also reiterated Ifoh’s stance, insisting that there was no way Obi can work with the Tinubu government.

“We are still in the process of reclaiming our stolen mandate through our appeal at the Supreme Court. There is no way our candidate can be seen working for this government. For now, he is focused on the appeal at the apex,” Edun said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now