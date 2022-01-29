Northern youths urge Dangote, Okonjo-Iweala to contest for president in 2023

The Arewa Youth Assembly, a group made up of Northern youths has called on prominent business tycoons and private sector leaders to join the 2023 presidential race.

According to the group, people like Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and many others, have the managerial and leadership skills to salvage Nigeria.

The group made the call on Friday, in a statement, titled, “Private Sector Players to Join the 2023 Presidential Race,” jointly signed by its Speaker, Mohammed Danlami, and National Clerk, Desmond Minakaro.

The group argued that the success of these people in business and entrepreneurship was a testament of their skills.

“The knowledge and experience an entrepreneur acquires from business exposes him to noting how government affects the private sector, which is the power source of economic growth that propels improvements in living standards of citizens.

READ ALSO: Tinubu is most salable candidate for 2023 presidency —Sanwo-Olu

“In a country like Nigeria that has great and intelligent minds with positive reputations all over the world, the likes of Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Mrs Ibukun Awosika, Mr Bode Augusto, Mr Segun Agbaje, Mr Fola Adeola, Alhaji Tunde Folawiyo, Mr Atedo Peterside, Mr Kola Adesina, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mr Femi Otedola, Mr Mike Adenuga, Mr Akinwumi Adesina, Mr Herbert Wigwe and Mr Aig Imoukhuede, who are boardroom czars with a vast wealth of knowledge on entrepreneurship, why let Nigeria be run by others who lack such knowledge?” the statement partly reads.

The northern youths argued that governance in Nigeria should no longer be abandoned to the present crop of politicians and urged Nigerians not to be swayed by gifts of money and foodstuffs by politicians in 2023.

They said the private sector leaders could give back to Nigeria by volunteering to lead the country to economic growth and prosperity like they did their business ventures.

“An entrepreneur that can grow wealth, bear risk in such conditions found in Nigeria surely is suited to better the fortunes of the nation.

“Nigeria will flourish under such a person; our economy will grow as he or she is already an employer of labour and will create employment on a level playing field for businesses to grow.

“We are calling and pleading with the successful private sector players to join the 2023 presidential race, they need to stand up and be counted. Nigeria has given you much, we ask now that you come and be the stewards of our nation, not just your businesses. Come and rescue Nigeria from the shackle of poor leadership.”

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now