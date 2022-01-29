Okorocha charges leaders to take responsibility for Nigeria’s situation

Sen Rochas Okorocha, the lawmaker representing Imo South Senatorial District, has charged politicians and leaders to take responsibility for the challenges bedeviling the country.

Okorocha made this call on Friday during a presentation at the “2021 Our Nigeria News Awards“ organised by Our Nigeria Magazine with the theme, “Nigeria is Our Nigeria: We Must Join Hands Together To Make It Work Or We Perish Together”.

According to the former Governor of Imo State, Nigerians are good followers and the bulk of the blame is on the leadership.

He also called for unity as the 2023 elections draw near in order for Nigeria to harness its potentials.

“I have often said to our leaders at all levels that we must begin to accept responsibilities. There is absolutely nothing wrong with followers but there can be something wrong with leadership.

“As we approach the 2023 elections, I want to appeal to Nigerians to take a second look to address the mood of the nation right now and call for unity of this country.

“We can dramatise this at all levels wherever we find ourselves be it as Muslims or Christians and in whatever religion or tribe you might find yourself.

“This nation is a great nation, we cannot afford to condemn our country, we must rise to speak well of this country as the creators of this nation.

“What is happening to Nigeria is that we are passing through a difficult moment of our time to write the history of Nigeria but a time shall come when other nations will see us as the greatest nation in the world,” Okorocha said.

