News
NRC days train services continue on Kaduna-Abuja route despite derailment
The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), on Sunday, said normal train services between Kaduna-Rigasa and Idu Abuja would continue inspite of a derailment on Sunday morning.
The NRC Deputy Director Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood said this in a statement on Abuja, adding that the derailment of its coach at Jere station would not hinder operations.
“All the passengers on board the Kaduna-Rigasa to Idu-Abuja arrived at their respective destinations safely. Meanwhile, a team of NRC Engineers are already at the site to restore the affected locations.
“The NRC management regrets any inconveniences to our affected valued passengers. NRC wishes to assure our passengers of our efforts toward ensuring their safety and comfort always,” he said.
Read also: Tinubu hails Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway as symbol of hope, unity, prosperity
Also, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has said that it had deployed a team to the site where the Abuja-bound train from Kaduna derailed.
This was contained in a statement signed by Mrs Bimbo Oladeji , the NSIB Director of Consumer Public Affairs and Consumer Protection on Instagram (nsibofficial) on Sunday.
“NSIB is aware of the derailment of an Abuja -bound train from Kaduna which occurred halfway into the journey at Jere.
“A go team has been deployed to the site of the incident,” she said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...