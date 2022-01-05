NSCDC sets up ‘Female Squad’ to secure schools in Kwara

A new squad of female personnel has been set up by the Kwara State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to take over the security of schools in the state.

Known as the ‘Female Squad,’ the newly established team, according to the state NSCDC commandant, Makinde Ayinla, was to checkmate the abduction of students from schools by kidnappers and bandits as well as providing adequate security to the students and teachers.

While announcing the establishment of the squad in Ilorin on Tuesday at a press briefing on the activities of the agency in 2021, Ayinla, said the Female Squad was a specially trained group that will be empowered to carry out its duties diligently.

“A Female Squad that will keep watch over our schools to checkmate students’ abduction will be unveiled this month (January).

“We have trained some selected personnel on this and with the permission of the state governor, we will deploy them to schools this month.”

The commandant promised that the agency would intensify efforts on the training of its personnel, especially in the areas of how to handle weapons, as well as intelligence and information gathering to further aid their performance.

He also insisted that the security outfit would deal ruthlessly with vandals this year, in its efforts to prevent economic sabotage and safeguard government installations and other properties.

