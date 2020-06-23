NSE: Market capitalisation shrinks by N2bn as profit-taking persists

The Nigerian bourse recorded further loss on Tuesday as investors lost N2 billion to sell-offs.

Today’s negative performance hinged on profit-taking in blue-chip equities led by Dangote Sugar, Nigerian Breweries, PZ Cussons, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated and Lafarge Africa.

The market ended with a negative breadth, which saw 24 losers to emerge compared to 9 gainers. The All Share Index (ASI) dipped by 0.02% to 24,753.92 basis points. Market capitalisation went fell to N12.911 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 7.79%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

UACN Property topped the gainers’ chart today, appreciating by 7.69% to close at N0.98. Transcorp gained 2.86% to end today’s trade at N0.72. Oando went up by 2.04% to N2.50. MTNN leapt to N118, notching up 1.64% in the process. Flour Mills completed the top 5, climbing up by 1.52% to N20.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Unity Bank led losers, declining by 10% to close at N0.54. Dangote Sugar shed 9.85% to end today’s trade at N11.90. Ikeja Hotel fell to N1.04, losing 9.57%. Neimeth slumped to N1.26, recording 9.35% depreciation. Chams closed at N0.21, going down by 8.70%.

TOP 5 TRADES

167.95 million shares estimated at N1.55 billion were traded today in 3,784 deals.

Japaul led trade with 25.012 million units of its stocks worth N6.652 million traded in 72 deals. 12.053 million units of FBN Holdings shares priced at N63.238 million exchanged hands in 212 transactions. GTB had 11.171 million shares valued at N253.462 million traded in 270 deals. FCMB traded 10.762 million shares estimated at N19.356 million in 64 transactions. UBA traded 9.746 million shares valued at N61.704 million in 148 deals.

