One missing in Lagos boat mishap

A boat conveying four passengers capsized around the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge in Lagos on Tuesday.

Three persons have been rescued while one is still missing.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said a rescue operation was still on to locate the missing person.

He said the victims, who were on an expedition, boarded the boat around the Lekki axis and were heading to Ikorodu when the accident occurred.

The boat was said to have capsized due to the wave of the water.

READ ALSO: LAGOS BOAT MISHAP: 2 more bodies recovered

The LASEMA chief said: “On arrival at the incident scene, information gathered was that four adult males on an expedition were inside a local boat which capsized around 4:30 p.m. due to water turbulent.

“The quick collaborative efforts of responders in the area were able to rescue three alive while one person is still missing.

“The rescued victims were provided with medical care. A search and rescue operation is still ongoing.”

Join the conversation

Opinions