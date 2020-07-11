The Nigerian stock market depreciated by N15.522 billion this week, bringing the total loss so far this year to N288.951 billion, having opened in January with a market capitalisation of N12.967 trillion.

Negative sentiments have been mostly rife across the five sectors indexed with only the Industrial Sector recording a positive return of 1.74% which, even at that, is reasonably weak.

All the key market performance indicators closed lower.

A negative market breadth was recorded this week as 33 losers emerged against 25 gainers. The All Share Index (ASI) and the Market Capitalisation simultaneously fell by 0.12% to 24,306.36 basis points and N12.695 trillion respectively.

Trade Volume of 901.542 million shares worth N13.453 billion was recorded in 18,676 deals this week compared to the 961.833 million shares valued at N9.181 billion posted in 20,058 deals last week.

On the Activity Chart, the Financial Services sector dominated trade with 629.368 million shares estimated at N5.186 billion traded in 9,887 deals. Specifically, it contributed 69.81% and 38.55% to the total equity volume and value respectively. The ICT sector came next, trading 59.506 million shares worth N5.161 billion in 684 deals. The Consumer Goods industry followed, trading 57.136 million shares priced at N1.385 billion in 2,993 deals.

As regards Index Movement, NSE CG, NSE Premium, NSE Banking, NSE Pension, NSE-AFR Bank Value, NSE AFR Div Yield and NSE MERI Value Indices which appreciated by 2.37%, 0.89%, 5.85%, 1.13%, 5.86%, 4.66% and 4.36% respectively.

