NSE upgrades data portal to improve market access

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has upgraded its Data Portal (X-DataPortal) to provide better, user-friendly experience and improved services for subscribers.

Oscar Onyema, the NSE Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement released in Lagos on Monday that the portal upgrade aimed at leveraging digital technologies to provide first-rate accessibility to users.

First introduced in 2013, the X-DataPortal, is an online application that serves as a repository for real time, delayed, end of day, and historical data for all the financial instruments listed on the NSE. It is a consolidated, streamlined platform for market participants to access affordable, quality, and timely data.

“The upgrade of the X-DataPortal is in line with the desire of the NSE to continue to provide an exchange that is easily accessible leveraging digital technology.

“The newly enhanced X-DataPortal has, therefore, been equipped with market-focused features that will complement the NSE website and other NSE portals in response to stakeholders’ increased demand for easy access to data.

“Given the importance of Market Data in investment decisions, we remain resolute in our commitment to provide capital market participants with more channels to access relevant market information required for making investment decisions,” Mr Onyema said.

The new features of the application comprise subscription management, data products, payment gateway integration, seamless purchase of market data, instant notifications among others.

Jude Chiemeka, Divisional Head of Trading Business at the NSE, said “at the NSE, we recognize that data fuels every aspect of the trading process.

“We are, therefore, pleased to introduce the improved X-DataPortal that will serve as a principal source for brokers, fund managers, research analysts, other professionals and non-professional participants like students and investors to get quality real-time and reference data reports for analysis, research and reporting purposes.”

