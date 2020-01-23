Obasanjo at it again, says those in Buhari’s govt if exposed will all enter hell

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has suggested that there is a very high level of corruption under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was especially as the former leader has said that “those in government today, if we expose them, all of them will enter hell”.

Obasanjo spoke in a video interview when he featured on BBC Yoruba. He was talking on the difference between the former Vice President and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar would have made if he had won the election.

Obasanjo started by saying in Yoruba tongue, “The person, Buhari, who signed the Not-too-Young-To-Run bill but ran at the age of 76, is he not too old to be contesting for an elective position?”

He then moved on to say, “What I am saying is that where we are today, our present situation, if you look at those who are there today and our boss, I insist that Atiku will do better than them. Atiku is not an angel, he had offended people including me but he asked for forgiveness and I forgave him due to my religion.

“As a Christain, the God I serve said forgive those who offend you and I did just that. So when he came to me with a Christain and Muslim clergy, begging that I forgive. Should I refuse when I’m not God?

“I did not say his past behaviour was not bad but none of us is complete and whoever feels his complete should come out but what I’m saying is that where we are today Atiku will do better than them if he was given the chance.

READ ALSO: IHEDIOHA: Anglican bishops ask CJN to resign, say Mbaka has commercialized his ministry

“This is not a prophecy. Those in government today, if we expose them, all of them will enter hell; they will not only go to jail. They will go to hell. Whoever that God does not expose his sins to the public is the person whose secret is kept.

“I did not say he will behave like Jesus. I did not say he will behave like Prophet Mohammed, but he will do better, in fact twice better than what we have at present.”

Join the conversation

Opinions