Obaseki dissolves PDP governorship campaign council | Ripples Nigeria

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Monday, dissolved the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council for the state’s governorship election.

Obaseki was re-elected for another term of four years on September 19.

The governor, who announced the dissolution of the council at a meeting in the Government House in Benin, thanked the members for a job well done and described them as miracle workers.

He said: “You are all miracle workers as far this election is concerned. If you sit back and reflect on our journey so far, the time, resources, and the victory that was finally achieved, you will agree with me that all those who contributed to the achievement are all miracle workers.

“I joined the PDP less than 100 days ago, put together this team and everyone went to work and got the result because we were all committed to our job. We moved around the 192 wards across the state and I am not surprised at the result we have achieved.

“This meeting was organised first to thank you all for your efforts and to formally dissolve the campaign council now that we have gotten the victory in the just-concluded governorship election in Edo State. I also urge you to try and document what happened because we have made history.”

He also urged leaders of the party at the district level to get reports on the outcome of the election.

The governor added: “It is important because the commitment was made and those commitments have to be enshrined in the policies in moving Edo State forward in the next four years.

“It is important that we document what we have promised. Political parties help in driving policies of the government, as the foundation of the party is at the ward level. I urge the party leaders to participate at the ward level.

“We have so much to do between now and the day of inauguration. The country and the world are watching Edo. They want to see how we will manage our victory and what we would do with it. The expectations of Edo people are at an all-time high and we have no choice but to deliver.

“What I can promise the people is that I will provide the leadership and I will be fair, objective, and transparent in dealing with issues.”

