Obaseki promises to do more for Edo people in second term | Ripples Nigeria

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday promised to work more for people of the state during his second term.

Obaseki was re-elected for another term of four years on September 19.

The governor, who made the promise during a thanksgiving service organized by the Edo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, said his administration would continue to work for the development of the state.

He noted that God ordained his re-election to enable his team continue the developmental projects they started in the state.

Obaseki said: “The victory will enable us continue to do what we have been doing through sacrifice and service. God willing, we will do more than we did in our first term.

“We will continue to do things that will be pleasing in the sight of God and the people of our great state.

“I also assure everyone that we will work to create peace and harmony, without which we cannot continue to develop our state.”

The governor said his greatest desire was to achieve victory without bloodshed, adding that many people kept vigil to ensure the peaceful conduct of the election.

“I must thank God for what he has done, not only for me and my colleagues, but for the people of Edo State.

“There is no doubt that we would not have been here (Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium), without the support of the Almighty God and the people of the state.

“I must also thank my deputy (Shaibu) for being truthful, honest and steadfast despite the brunt and danger to him and his family. We know what we went through to achieve victory.

“The judiciary is the bastion of our democracy by interpreting the constitution correctly. I must commend them for doing a good job and for upholding the tenets of their noble profession.”

