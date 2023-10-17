Oduah, others’ absence stalls trial for alleged N5bn fraud

The absence of a former minister of aviation, Stella Oduah, and other defendants on Tuesday, stalled their trial for alleged N5 billion fraud at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Oduah and eight others on a 25-count charge of fraud on July 25.

Other defendants were Gloria Odita, Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi, and Chukwuma Irene Chinyere.

Also arraigned by the commission were the Nigerian subsidiary of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Global Offshore and Marine Limited, Tip Top Global Resources Limited, Crystal Television Limited, and Sobora International Limited.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges and were allowed to continue with the administrative bail earlier granted them by the EFCC.

Although the matter was number three on the cause list on Tuesday, the hearing could not take place due to the absence of the defendants in court.

However, the EFCC counsel, Offem Uket, was in court for the hearing.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, thereafter, adjourned the hearing in the matter till November 14.

