News
Ogun govt explains reason for delay in construction of Lagos-Abeokuta expressway
The Ogun State government has blamed the delay in the commencement of the construction of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on a lack of final approval from the federal government.
Special Adviser on Media to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kayode Akinmade, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the state is just awaiting the final nod from the FG for it to begin the reconstruction of the dilapidated road.
While giving an update on the road which has remained a source of worry to road users, Akinmade said:
“The procedure for the concession is not complete without FEC’s extract paper.
Ogun Assembly moves to avert Ibadan bomb experience, calls for regulation of mining explosives
‘‘After deliberation and approval, the FEC will issue an extract from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation transferring the road to the Ogun State Government.”
The State Commissioner for Works, Ade Akinsanya, had earlier assured residents that the Abiodun administration had provided palliatives to make the roughly 70km road manageable for motorists.
“Ogun State has been rehabilitating the road since 2019. We keep doing palliative work because the governor is always concerned about the suffering being experienced by the people.
“He remained concerned about the deplorable state of the road until he got what he wanted from the Federal Government,’’ he said.
