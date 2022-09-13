Ohanaeze youths beg UK govt to grant detained Sen Ekweremadu bail

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has pleaded with the United Kingdom to grant bail to former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu who is in custody over alleged organ harvesting charges.

The appeal came after the Senator’s daughter, Sonia, who is down with kidney disease, went on social media to solicit for a kidney donor.

In the post, Sonia went ahead to reveal that her father was also battling kidney ailment even while in detention.

While reacting to the appeal, the National President of Ohanaeze Youth Council, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, called on the UK authorities to take the health condition of the lawmaker into consideration and grant him bail so he could treat himself.

In a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, Nnabuike assured that the Senator was not a risk as he would not jump bail because of his status.

“In the light of the revelations by Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s daughter, we want to appeal again that he be released on bail.

“It is always said that a court trial is for the living. You can’t try a man who is dead; so considering the current revelation of the Senator’s health status, our plea is that he be released on bail to enable him to attend to his health and face his trial.

“Senator Ike Ekweremadu is not just a former Deputy Senate President, but former Speaker, ECOWAS parliament. There is no way such a calibre of person would jump bail.

“We urge the UK court to reconsider its stand on this matter in order to avoid a double jeopardy. Should Ekweremadu and his daughter die in the course of this case, it would have amounted to a double jeopardy.

“He is still an accused person and we have never doubted his innocence from day one of this episode. This is why we are again making this very passionate appeal,” the statement reads.

