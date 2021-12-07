Ohanaeze youth echo leaders, demand unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu, 19 others

The youth arm of the socio-cultural Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has again, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to unconditionally release the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and 19 other Igbo youths said to be illegally detained by security agencies across the country.

The National Publicity Secretary of the group, Mazi Chika Adiele, made the call in a statement on Monday.

While lamenting the failure of successive Nigerian leaders to arrest the nation’s socio-economic drift, the group urged President Muhammadu Buhari to revamp the security architecture of the nation to protect Nigerians.

Also, the group called on the South-East governors to put every mechanism in place to encourage Igbo youths to fully take charge of the operational runnings of the local security outfit, Ebube Agu, set up by leaders in the region.

Adiele said: “Nigeria is unfortunately at the precipice; citizens are now at the mercy of economic buccaneers whose sole purpose is to engineer clash and divert our attention from the realities of our time.

Read also: Ohanaeze Youths warn northern counterparts over Shettima’s comments on Kanu

“The Igbo youths under the leadership of Damian Okafor rightly feels alienated and bewildered over the lack of clarity of vision. We demand that President Buhari rejigs his administration’s security architecture to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians, and also bridge the gap between the leaders and the led.

“That the Federal Government should immediately declare a state-of-emergency to deplorable South East roads, which has become a death trap.

“That Ndigbo youth should be given a level playing field and empowered economically like their counterparts in other parts of the country to enable us to discharge our civic duties and expedite action on the release of 19 Igbo youths who are being persecuted on trumped-up charges.

“That the illegal detention of our brother and son Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, be revisited and subsequently released with immediate effect.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now