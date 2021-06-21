 Oil firm Seplat announces name change | Ripples Nigeria
Business

Oil firm Seplat announces name change

Published

6 mins ago

on

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, a Nigerian indigenous oil and gas firm, listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), has officially adopted a new name.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited announced this in a statement to trading license holders, investors, and other key stakeholders of the implementation.

According to the statement, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (the Company) will henceforth trade as Seplat Energy Plc.

“This is in line with the approval obtained from the shareholders of the Company at its Annual General Meeting held on 20 May 2021 and the receipt by the Company of a new certificate of incorporation from the Corporate Affairs Commission.” NGX noted

The company’s shareholders voted in favor of the name change during the aforementioned meeting, and the Corporate Affairs Commission issued a new certificate of incorporation as a result.

By David Ibemere…

Opinions

