NSE: Investors lose N60bn as market capitalisation slips by 0.27%

Last week’s trading performance in the Nigerian stock market did little to spur investors at the opening trade for this week as market capitalisation slipped by 0.27 percent on Monday.

The market capitalisation dropped by N60 billion from N20.14 trillion reported last Friday to N20.08 trillion today.

The All Share Index also reduced by 103.61 basis points to 38,545.3 from 38,648.91 achieved on Friday.

Investors traded 209.21 million shares valued at N1.76 billion in 3,390 deals on Monday.

This was lower than the 220.63 million shares valued at N2.52 billion that exchanged hands in 2,952 deals last week.

Meyer led the gainers’ chart after gaining 8.77 percent to move from N0.57kobo to N0.62kobo per share.

Champion Breweries gained N0.12kobo during trading to increase its share price from N1.98kobo to N2.10kobo per share.

Julius Berger share price rose by N0.90kobo to end trading at N20 from N19.10kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price was up by 4 percent to move from N0.50kobo to N0.52kobo per share at the end of trading.

Ikeja Hotel share price increased by 3.19 percent to end trading with N0.97kobo from N0.94kobo per share.

Fidson topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.50kobo from its share price to drop from N5.10kobo to N4.60kobo per share.

Lasaco share price declined from N1.50kobo to N1.36kobo per share following a loss of N0.14kobo in its share price.

FTN Cocoa share price plunged by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.30 from N0.33kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit share price declined from N0.45kobo to N0.41kobo per share after losing 8.89 percent in share price during trading.

Cornerstone completed the list as its share price fell by 5.17 percent to end trading at N0.55kobo from N0.58kobo per share.

Access Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 22.71 million shares worth N193.98 million.

Mansard shares were traded at a volume of 16.70 million and valued at N15.04 million.

Zenith Bank was next with 16.14 million shares traded at a cost of N384.58 million.

Mutual Benefits reported 14.68 million shares worth N6.03 million, while Chams recorded over 13.47 million traded shares at a value of N2.70 million.

