Ojukwu’s son declares Anambra governorship bid

Emeka Ojukwu, son of the late Biafra warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, on Thursday declared his intention to vie for the Anambra State governorship seat in 2021.

In a statement in Awka, Ojukwu said he was contesting the governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He also knocked his father’s widow, Bianca, for claiming that Governor Willie Obiano cannot replace the late former military administrator of the defunct Eastern region as APGA leader.

Ojukwu said: “I would have taken a pass on the insinuations, innuendos and outright falsehoods made in the (Bianca’s) interview. I find it exigent from the perspective of an insider, to present the truth so as to preserve and protect the ideals that my late father and mentor held sacred.

READ ALSO: APC will win Anambra governorship election in 2021 —Nnamani

“Given his standing by birth, heritage, disposition, and calling, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu never shied away from fully expressing his feelings, observations and apprehensions.

“As a matter of fact, he documented his views concerning Biafra and Nigeria in books and live interviews for ease of reference. Any attempt, therefore, to recast or present his views regarding Biafra or Nigeria without proper references should be considered dead on arrival.

“Claims therefore of what the legend told or did not tell the claimant (Bianca) about Biafra/Nigeria should be regarded as the views of the said claimant, in the pursuit of what, I don’t know.”

Join the conversation

Opinions