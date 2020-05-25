Ngige denies eyeing Anambra governorship, says he’s too busy with national assignment

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has reacted to reports making the rounds in the media that he is eyeing a shot at the 2021 Anambra State governorship election.

Ngige who was speaking on Sunday in his hometown of Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State said he still reserves the right to contest for Senate or presidency in 2023.

While dismissing the report of his interest in vying for the Anambra governorship polls next year, Ngige said that he is not interested because he’s on a national assignment as Minister.

He said: “Yes, there have been speculations that I am eyeing the governorship of Anambra State. They have written about it in a lot of media. I am a politician. They have the right to speculate on my next move. My next move is very vast.

“Elections will come in 2023; I have a right to vie for any position. I can vie for Senate.

“I can vie for president if I so wish. Election will be coming in Anambra State, latest November 2021 to elect a successor to Obiano. I am not disqualified. I have a right to say I can run.

“I don’t have interest for now in Anambra governorship because I am on a national assignment,” Ngige added.

