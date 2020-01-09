No governor in Anambra matched my achievements, Obiano a failure – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said on Wednesday 75 percent work has been completed on the Second Niger Bridge.

He said the government is determined to deliver the project to Nigerians in 2022, adding that the South East has never had it so good from the federal government.

The former Anambra State governor said President Muhammadu Buhari was determined to leave a lasting legacy for the Igbos.

Ahead of next year’s governorship election in the state, Ngige said the All Progressives Congress (APC) would find a credible successor for Governor Willie Obiano.

He said consultations were ongoing get an industrious candidate who would take the state to the next level.

Ngige, who represented Anambra Central in the Senate, said APC was considering the Central and South senatorial zones for a credible candidate to fly the party’s flag in the 2021 governorship election in the state.

He maintained that no government in the state matched his administration’s achievements within 33 months.

The minister said the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has failed the state.

He said it was time for APC to take over from APGA who had disappointed the people of the state.

Ngige said: “We cannot continue to pretend that all is well. The present administration in the state has performed abysmally and it’s time for them to go.

“It’s time for us to come as a united front to take them out. We have the people to do it from the wards, local government, and state.”

